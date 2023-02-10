English
    Adani Total Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 883.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.39 crore in December 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 131.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.43 crore in December 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 211.38 crore in December 2021.

    Adani Total Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,105.561,115.50883.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,105.561,115.50883.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.3510.37-1.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5113.9113.23
    Depreciation31.0627.4320.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses857.47865.00668.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.17198.79182.34
    Other Income8.2010.068.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.37208.85190.40
    Interest6.3121.3113.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax201.06187.54176.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax201.06187.54176.95
    Tax52.6748.2045.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.39139.34131.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.39139.34131.58
    Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.351.271.20
    Diluted EPS1.351.271.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.351.271.20
    Diluted EPS1.351.271.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited