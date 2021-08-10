Accelya Kale Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.91 crore, up 48.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.91 crore in June 2021 up 48.51% from Rs. 49.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.57 crore in June 2021 up 1409.57% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.06 crore in June 2021 up 185.49% from Rs. 11.58 crore in June 2020.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 11.77 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2020.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 1,410.55 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.29% returns over the last 6 months and 39.80% over the last 12 months.