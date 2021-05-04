Accelya Kale Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore, down 34.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.18 crore in March 2021 down 34.82% from Rs. 113.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2021 down 54.01% from Rs. 23.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.72 crore in March 2021 down 48.71% from Rs. 42.35 crore in March 2020.

Accelya Kale EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.86 in March 2020.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 901.00 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and 0.09% over the last 12 months.