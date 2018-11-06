Abhishek Finle Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 64.45% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2018 up 64.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018 down 288.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 7.70 on April 23, 2018 (BSE)