AB Money Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.19 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.19 crore in September 2021 up 16.81% from Rs. 48.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2021 up 47.83% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.51 crore in September 2021 up 23.86% from Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2020.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2020.

AB Money shares closed at 65.80 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.58% returns over the last 6 months and 54.10% over the last 12 months.