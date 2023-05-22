A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.71 crore, down 8.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.71 crore in March 2023 down 8.22% from Rs. 98.84 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.57 crore in March 2023 down 344.97% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2023 up 661.17% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.
A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 6.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.65% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.71
|83.55
|98.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.71
|83.55
|98.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.57
|33.83
|61.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.84
|--
|4.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.55
|40.07
|27.27
|Depreciation
|2.33
|1.99
|2.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.18
|7.93
|11.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.24
|-0.26
|-8.61
|Other Income
|2.52
|0.64
|2.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.76
|0.38
|-5.73
|Interest
|3.03
|2.75
|3.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.73
|-2.37
|-9.62
|Exceptional Items
|-55.88
|-66.16
|-3.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.14
|-68.53
|-12.92
|Tax
|35.18
|-16.35
|-1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-76.32
|-52.18
|-11.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-76.32
|-52.18
|-11.92
|Minority Interest
|0.11
|3.21
|0.93
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|12.64
|-2.17
|-3.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-63.57
|-51.14
|-14.29
|Equity Share Capital
|176.12
|176.12
|176.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.61
|-2.90
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-3.61
|-2.90
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.61
|-2.90
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-3.61
|-2.90
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited