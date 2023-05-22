A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.71 crore, down 8.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.71 crore in March 2023 down 8.22% from Rs. 98.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.57 crore in March 2023 down 344.97% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2023 up 661.17% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 6.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.65% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.