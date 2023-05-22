English
    A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.71 crore, down 8.22% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.71 crore in March 2023 down 8.22% from Rs. 98.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.57 crore in March 2023 down 344.97% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2023 up 661.17% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

    A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 6.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.65% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.

    A2Z Infra Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.7183.5598.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.7183.5598.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.5733.8361.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.84--4.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.5540.0727.27
    Depreciation2.331.992.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.187.9311.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.24-0.26-8.61
    Other Income2.520.642.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.760.38-5.73
    Interest3.032.753.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.73-2.37-9.62
    Exceptional Items-55.88-66.16-3.30
    P/L Before Tax-41.14-68.53-12.92
    Tax35.18-16.35-1.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-76.32-52.18-11.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-76.32-52.18-11.92
    Minority Interest0.113.210.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates12.64-2.17-3.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-63.57-51.14-14.29
    Equity Share Capital176.12176.12176.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.61-2.90-0.82
    Diluted EPS-3.61-2.90-0.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.61-2.90-0.82
    Diluted EPS-3.61-2.90-0.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 22, 2023