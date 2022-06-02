A K Spintex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.65 crore, up 38.77% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.65 crore in March 2022 up 38.77% from Rs. 17.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 735.11% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022 up 260.76% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.
A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.
A K Spintex shares closed at 57.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 173.93% returns over the last 6 months and 169.46% over the last 12 months.
|A K Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.65
|22.96
|17.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.65
|22.96
|17.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.19
|3.75
|3.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|2.01
|-0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.24
|2.73
|2.83
|Depreciation
|1.08
|1.24
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.42
|12.00
|9.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|1.23
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.77
|1.31
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.23
|0.23
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.54
|1.08
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.54
|1.08
|-0.24
|Tax
|0.70
|0.17
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.84
|0.91
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.84
|0.91
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|1.81
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|1.81
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|1.81
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|1.81
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited