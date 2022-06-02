A K Spintex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.65 crore, up 38.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.65 crore in March 2022 up 38.77% from Rs. 17.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 735.11% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022 up 260.76% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

A K Spintex shares closed at 57.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 173.93% returns over the last 6 months and 169.46% over the last 12 months.