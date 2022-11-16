A F Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 up 373.89% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 285.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2021.

A F Ent shares closed at 10.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -89.57% returns over the last 6 months and -75.33% over the last 12 months.