    A F Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 up 373.89% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 285.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

    A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2021.

    A F Ent shares closed at 10.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -89.57% returns over the last 6 months and -75.33% over the last 12 months.

    A F Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.702.091.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.702.091.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.232.19-0.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.040.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.151.22
    Depreciation0.190.220.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.071.730.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.19-2.24-1.02
    Other Income0.923.860.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.111.61-1.01
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.091.61-1.02
    Exceptional Items--1.31--
    P/L Before Tax1.092.92-1.02
    Tax-1.750.740.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.842.18-1.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.842.18-1.04
    Equity Share Capital12.9112.9110.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.201.69-1.03
    Diluted EPS2.201.69-0.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.201.69-1.03
    Diluted EPS2.201.69-0.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am