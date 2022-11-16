A F Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 up 373.89% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 285.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.
A F Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2021.
A F Ent shares closed at 10.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -89.57% returns over the last 6 months and -75.33% over the last 12 months.
|A F Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|2.09
|1.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|2.09
|1.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.23
|2.19
|-0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.04
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.15
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.22
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.07
|1.73
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|-2.24
|-1.02
|Other Income
|0.92
|3.86
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|1.61
|-1.01
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.09
|1.61
|-1.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.31
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.09
|2.92
|-1.02
|Tax
|-1.75
|0.74
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.84
|2.18
|-1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.84
|2.18
|-1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|12.91
|12.91
|10.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|1.69
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|1.69
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|1.69
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|1.69
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited