3 Point Analysis | ABB posts powerful results in Q2

ABB India, the global leader in power and automation technologies, has reported a healthy 30 percent year-on-year growth in profit to Rs 108.34 crore for the quarter ended September 2018, driven by growth across parameters.

Topline growth is also encouraging, with sales growing over 30 percent on a year-on-year basis. Operational performance is robust with a 45 percent growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on ABB India's earnings fine print, and also its growth outlook and order flow.