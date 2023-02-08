English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    E-Rupee to be piloted by 5 more banks in 9 more cities soon

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
    The service is being offered on an invitation basis by eight banks across five cities now, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar told reporters at the customary post-policy presser.

    The service is being offered on an invitation basis by eight banks across five cities now, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar told reporters at the customary post-policy presser.

    Five more banks will join the pilot on the central bank digital currency or e-rupee for retail customers and the project will be extended to nine additional cities, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

    The Reserve Bank, which began piloting the central bank digital currency or e-rupee for retail customers in early December with eight banks in five cities, stressed that it does not want to rush with it but favours a slow and steady adoption.

    The retail CBDC is available for only 50,000 users now and 5,000 are merchants. The service is being offered on an invitation basis by eight banks across five cities now, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar told reporters at the customary post-policy presser.

    Given the glitches-free adoption so far, five more banks will be added soon on to the platform along with increasing the number of cities where the pilot service is available now from the present five to nine more, Sankar said.