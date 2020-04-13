App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches generic cancer drug in India

Patent on Dasatinib is owned by Bristol-Myers-Squibb. The Indian patent has expired on April 12, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched blood cancer drug Invista in the country. The company's product is a formulation of Dasatinib that is bioequivalent to the innovator brand, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

Close

Invista, which is available in strengths of 50, 70 and 100 mg tablets, is indicated for the treatment of primarily Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML).

CML is a type of blood-cell cancer that begins in the bone marrow.

The median age of the patients in India is a decade earlier than the west, and every year about nine thousand new patients are diagnosed in the country.

"The development and launch of Invista is a significant step forward in improving access to medicines at an affordable price for CML patients in India," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), M V Ramana said.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 12:35 pm

