App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Disclosing social media for US visa raises privacy concerns: Experts

On May 31, 2019, the US Department of State announced that applicants should disclose their social media handles from last five years effective immediately.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

New requirements for US visa applicants to disclose social media handles could violate civil liberties and raises privacy concerns, immigration experts felt.

On May 31, the US Department of State announced that immigrant and non-immigrant applicants would need to disclose their social media handles from last five years, effective immediately.

The move is likely to impact 15 million visa applicants and would further vet the number of foreigners that enter the US, reports stated.

Close

It drew criticism from several quarters. "Requiring disclosure of social media usernames and handles raises major practical considerations for attorneys, as well as serious civil liberties concerns," Julia Decker, an immigration lawyer,  stated in a blog.

related news

This will impact freedom of speech for both immigrants and US citizens as the new norm not only gathers information on applicants but also on friends, family and others in the network, Decker pointed out.

"It raises concerns about privacy and it is unclear how the government will access data from social media accounts since that can be deleted, made private and dormant," she added.

Will it affect Indians?

Some say it might impact Indians given that the country accounts for a large chunk of applicants for H1-B and skilled immigrant visas, and Indian techies awaiting their green card.

However, others disagree. "This is not really a big change. They have been looking at applicant social media profiles for a long time now," Mark I Davies, Global Managing Partner and Founder, Davies & Associates, an immigration advisory firm.

He argued that with the kind of resources the US department has, looking at social media is nothing. "It is just that they have now disclosed that they need applicants to share their social media handles," he added.

According to him, the norm would ascertain whether applicants had something to hide and to vet their social media handles.

The move is unsurprising as under the Trump administration, since 2017 the government introduced several changes to the immigration policy. These include a ban on H4 EAD, that enabled spouses of H1-B visa holders to work in the US, and visa denials for H1-B applicants.

 
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #US immigration

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.