DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on Choline Chloride imports from China, Malaysia, Vietnam

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended anti-dumping duty on Choline Chloride imports from China, Malaysia, Vietnam. "DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty of $94/MT to $315/MT on Choline Chloride imports from China, Malaysia, Vietnam," it said.

The anti-dumping duty on Choline Chloride has been recommended for five years. Choline Chloride is an organic compound and a quaternary ammonium salt used as an additive in animal feed. Choline Chloride can be produced in various forms, such as corn cob, on silica and in aqueous solutions.

The anti-dumping investigation was first initiated on October 1, 2019, after Jubilant Life Sciences had approached DGTR on Chlorine Chloride imports.

Jubilant Life Sciences filed an application for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of "Choline Chloride in all its form” from the People’s Republic of China, Malaysia, European Union and Vietnam.

The applicant, in its application to the authorities, claimed that it is one of the major producers of the subject goods in India.

Jubilant Life Sciences alleged that material injury to the domestic industry is being caused due to dumped imports from China, Malaysia, European Union and Vietnam and requested for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports of "Choline Chloride in all its form".

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on August 24 recommended a 10 percent safeguard duty on single-mode optical fibre imports. This decision came after Sterlite Technologies and Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics approached the DGTR and said they were unable to compete with imports and regain their market share.

The DGTR had in June recommended that provisional anti-dumping duty be imposed on import of Ciprofloxacin HCL from China. As per the complaint, the market share of domestic players for the drug has declined with imports creating a suppressing effect on prices. Production and sales of the domestic industry have also declined and players have suffered financial and cash losses due to imports.

The commerce ministry has also initiated a review to see whether there is a need for continuation of the existing anti-dumping duty imposed on the import of certain auto components from China.