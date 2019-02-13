Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA reviewing Jet Airways flights' schedule every 15 days, says official

Jet Airways, which has been flying for over 25 years, is working with lenders to restructure its debt as well as raise fresh funds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aviation regulator DGCA is reviewing every 15 days the schedule of flights to be operated by crisis-hit Jet Airways, according to a senior official. The full service airline is grappling with acute financial problems and had to ground some of its aircraft due to non-payment of lease rentals as well as other operational reasons.

Jet Airways, which has been flying for over 25 years, is working with lenders to restructure its debt as well as raise fresh funds.

A senior official said the DGCA is reviewing the schedule of flights of Jet Airways every 15 days in order to ensure that there are no sudden flight disruptions due to grounding of aircraft.

Besides, the watchdog is keeping a watch on various other aspects of the airline as per regulations, the official added.

related news

When contacted, a Jet Airways spokesperson said the airline's base schedule for Winter 2018 has been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Like all airlines, Jet Airways is voluntarily keeping the regulator and airport operators informed of any network/ schedule changes and we are in constant dialogue with the DGCA," the spokesperson said in a statement.

On Sunday, the airline cancelled a few flights due to operational reasons.

Earlier this month, Jet Airways said four of its aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.

Jet Airways group has a fleet of 124 planes, including Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300 and ATR 72-500/600s.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways #Market news

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.