172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|deloitte-to-shut-4-offices-will-transfer-all-staff-to-permanent-work-from-home-5997081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
WATCH NOW: 'Next-generation communication beyond Voice, Video, Data' webinar; powered by Intel and Jio Talks infinity.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deloitte to shut 4 offices, to transfer all staff to permanent work from home

Deloitte on October 17 informed staff it will shut offices in Southampton, Nottingham, Liverpool and Gatwick, which together employ 500

Moneycontrol News
Deloitte (Image: Moneycontrol)
Deloitte (Image: Moneycontrol)

Deloitte will close down 4 of its 50 British offices and retain all of the employees on permanent work-from-home contracts – a move aimed at managing real estate expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deloitte, on October 17, informed staff it will shut offices in Southampton, Nottingham, Liverpool and Gatwick, which together employ 500, The Economic Times reported.

The consulting and accounting firm’s UK managing partner Stephen Griggs in an email said the pandemic has “fast tracked our future work programme, leading us to review our real estate portfolio.” He also assured staff that this would not affect Deloitte’s presence in these regions.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

This comes after the company, in April, announced 20 percent pay cut for all partners at its British businesses as an alternative to job cuts.

Demand for office space has nosedived amid the COVID-19 pandemic as millions began working from due to quarantines, lockdowns and to keep social distancing norms.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Deloitte #Real Estate #work from home #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.