Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.08 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE updates | UK scientific advisor says SARS-CoV-2 unlikely to be eradicated

The coronavirus will be around for "evermore" as it is unlikely it will be eradicated, a British scientist on the government's advisory committee for the pandemic said yesterday, although a vaccine would help improve the situation.

Britain, like other countries in Europe, is currently in the grip of a resurging COVID-19 infections, with much of the country under local restrictions and more than 21,000 daily cases reported on October 20.

Read more here