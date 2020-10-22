Live now
Oct 22, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.08 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 76.5 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.8 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 213th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 76,51,107 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,15,914 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 88.8 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 4.10 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.27 lakh people have died so far.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | UK scientific advisor says SARS-CoV-2 unlikely to be eradicated
The coronavirus will be around for "evermore" as it is unlikely it will be eradicated, a British scientist on the government's advisory committee for the pandemic said yesterday, although a vaccine would help improve the situation.
Britain, like other countries in Europe, is currently in the grip of a resurging COVID-19 infections, with much of the country under local restrictions and more than 21,000 daily cases reported on October 20.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says
Brazilian health authority Anvisa said yesterday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter.
The regulator said testing of the vaccine would continue after the volunteer's death. It provided no further details, citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Bihar reports 1,277 new COVID-19 cases
Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2.08 lakh yesterday as 1,277 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,019, a health bulletin said. As many as 1,319 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1.96 lakh, the bulletin said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 76,51,107. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 67,95,103 patients have recovered, 1,15,914 have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 7,40,090. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 4.10 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 11.27 lakh.
With over 83.05 lakh reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Argentina.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Besides this, many countries, especially in Europe are witnessing a strong second wave of cases. This has forced them to imposed lockdowns again.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 213th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. India is currently in the ‘Unlock 5.0’ stage. However, states and Union Territories continue to impose local restrictions when and where required.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.