you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decoding myths around dishwashers, BSH aims to bring one to every Indian kitchen

BSH sells dishwashers in the price range of Rs 27,000 to Rs 48,000.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Whatsapp

Planning to buy a dishwasher but worried about water consumption? While manually washing dishes could consume around 60-70 litres of water, a dishwasher uses 10 litres of water for a full cycle.

Decoding other myths around the usage of dishwashers, Gunjan Srivastava, MD and CEO, BSH Household Appliances said that one full cycle of one full load in a dishwasher consumes one unit of electricity.

The company sells dishwashers in the price range of Rs 27,000 to Rs 48,000.

Talking about the hygiene concerns around dishwashers, Gunjan said that the dishwashers BSH offers use water that is heated up to 70 degrees. In addition, there are programs installed in the machine that takes care of the quality of water that is being used.

related news

While Bosch has a lot to offer, the penetration of dishwashers in the Indian market remains low. In 2018, 50,000 dishwashers were sold across India. Gunjan said that in the next few years BSH is aiming to “reach the automatic washing machine population, which is the 30-40 million”.

She added that it will take many years for dishwashers to reach 50-70 percent population in India.

While in Europe, dishwashers are a must in the kitchen, a country like Turkey, which is similar to Indian habits, adopted dishwashers too soon.

Sukhleen Aneja, CMO, Marketing Director, South Asia RB Hygiene Home said that in 2004, only 10 percent of households in Turkey used dishwashers. However, the number rose to 70 percent in 2019.

While experts believe that lack of awareness and high cost are hampering the dishwasher market, they also think that customization provided by companies will drive growth. An example of this is the special kadhai feature introduced by BSH, which is to remove tough stains from soiled vessels.

Along with Bosch, other major companies in the dishwasher market include - IFB Industries, LG Electronics, Samsung India Electronics, Miele India, Franke Faber India, Whirlpool of India, and Elica PB India.

BSH, that grew by almost 40 percent in 2018 and expects similar growth in 2019, will be launching mixer grinders this year. “We are in the launch phase. The Bangalore market is undergoing the launch. In the next three months, we will complete the launch because there’s a range of launch,” said Gunjan.

She added that BSH, which is a joint venture between Bosch GmbH and Siemens AG, has an objective to reach a double-digit market share in the home appliance segment by 2025.

The parent company, which had invested 100 million euros (Rs 787 crore approximately) in India, has plans to invest another 100 million euros in the next 5-6 years.

“This will go into manufacturing, plant and machinery, R&D (research and development) investments and also investments in brands. We have full-scale operations in India and we are committed to India. We have generated a lot of employment in India both direct as well as indirect,” said Gunjan.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:01 pm

tags #company

