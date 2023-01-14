World Economic Forum Davos 2023 | Decarbonisation, global trade tensions, Ukraine conflict among must-watch sessions

World Economic Forum 2023 event will bring together leaders from government, business and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year. (Image: World Economic Forum/Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary)

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2023 will take place from January 16-20 at Davos in Switzerland. "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" is the official theme of the 53rd meeting.

The annual meeting will provide a platform to engage in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions through public-private cooperation. The event will bring together leaders from government, business and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year.

While Ukraine conflict, climate crisis, decarbonisation, and global trade tensions dominate the agenda, there is also a session that will discuss whether we are living through “de-globalisation or re-globalisation”. Other crucial issues, such as philanthropy, technology for resilient world, cultural leaders as catalysts of change, cost of living crisis, risk of nuclear confrontation, building metaverse, future of jobs, skills first and employment for all, and startups will also be debated at the Davos conference.

Also Read: World Economic Forum at Davos: Know who is attending and who isn’t

Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, recently said that "the world needs global cooperation more than ever" and highlighted that there will be record participation from governments from around the world, including strong representation from the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.

“There’s no doubt that our 53rd annual meeting in Davos will happen against the most complex geopolitical and geoeconomic backdrop in decades. So much is at stake," said Borde.

Let's take a look at the schedule in Davos, and join for a series of thought-provoking conversations and engagements.

ALSO READ: Moneycontrol in Davos for extensive coverage of World Economic Forum 2023

Key sessions for this year’s conference

Crystal Awards ceremony 2023 | January 16 18:00–18:30 CET

At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, meet the winners of the 29th Annual Crystal Awards. This year’s awardees are four exceptional cultural leaders who are being honoured for their work to promote environmental conservation, food security, climate change, mental health and education, the WEF said.

The Crystal Award celebrates the leadership of architect Maya Lin, American theater performer Renée Fleming, filmmaker and humanitarian Idris Elba, and actor, model and humanitarian Sabrina Elba.

Maya Lin has dedicated her art and architectural works to bring attention to key issues, including women's rights, civil rights, and the climate crisis. The Renée Fleming Foundation is developing a toolkit to standardise music and health clinical research for age-related brain disorders. Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba work on food security, climate change, and environmental conservation issues.

The bridge-builders are known for their important contributions to society and for improving the state of the world representing the attitude of openness and cooperation that is the 'spirit of Davos'.

Open Forum

Open Forum is an event where participants can share their ideas, experiences, and stories about pressing issues. Its mission is to promote dialogue and raise awareness about critical issues by providing a forum for the expression and discussion of ideas, thoughts, and questions. The Open Forum aims to stimulate dialogue among thought leaders.

Government officials, artists, civil society leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, and CEOs of businesses will discuss topics ranging from current political structures and geopolitical concerns to environmental issues, leadership challenges, and the role of the arts in society.

Open Forum: In harmony with nature | January 16 18:30–19:30 CET

A session will look at how a comprehensive global climate deal can be achieved. Climate change is an undeniable reality. The forum says current lifestyles and organisational practices need to change if we hope to restore the health of the planet and safe-guard the well being of current and future generations. The debate will focus on how to mobilize action towards climate positive lifestyles.

Philanthropy: A catalyst for protecting our planet | January 17 08:30–09:15 CET

At a time when only 2 percent, (between $7.5-12.5 billion) of global philanthropy goes towards climate action, the delegates will discuss how public and private sector players can better harness the power of catalytic philanthropy to close the $100 trillion gap for equitable climate and nature solutions by 2050.

Mastering new energy economics | January 17 08:30–09:15 CET

Energy systems have been subjected to a series of shocks, prompting many governments to intervene to protect citizens and businesses from skyrocketing prices while also scrambling to ensure national energy security.

As decisions-makers worldwide strive to craft energy strategies for the year ahead, the Davos delegates will discuss how they can reconcile energy resilience, affordability and sustainability.

Special address by EU President Ursula von der Leyen | January 17 11:15–11:45 CET

The European Union needs to keep increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine, European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen said on January 13. Her special address will be eagerly awaited in the light of these comments.

Relaunching trade, growth and investment | January 17 14:00–14:45 CET

Capital flow, goods, services and people have increased productivity and living standards, tripling the size of the global economy over the past three decades, the forum states. However, tensions over trade and investment are undermining growth and trust, it adds.

A debate will take place on how leaders can reshape the current system to develop a new agenda for trade, growth and investment as the cost of further disintegration severely outweighs the benefits.

Restoring security and peace | January 18 17:15–18:00 CET

The war in Ukraine will be a major topic of conversation in the meeting rooms. The forum identifies the war has exacerbated a fragile geopolitical and security landscape. It says bold leadership is required not only to restore peace and security in Europe but also for the world. The session will focus on how leaders can collaborate and cooperate to defend their collective security in a time of grave challenges.

Also Read: World Economic Forum 2023 | A look at theme and key issues at Davos

Global economic outlook: Is this the end of an era? | January 20 11:00–12:00 CET

The engines of global growth are slowing and the number of households and businesses facing economic distress is rising. A debate will take place on what the future of growth looks like and the policies that are needed to stabilize the global economy.