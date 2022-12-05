English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Dabur International Chief Krishna Chutani resigns; Raghav Agrawal to take over as CEO

    Krishan Kumar Chutani shall cease to be CEO of Dabur International Ltd., material subsidiary of Dabur India Limited, with effect from close of business hours on 28th February, 2023, according to Dabur India's filing to the stock exchanges.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 05, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    Dabur International CEO Krishna Chutani resigned (Image: CNBC-TV18/Twitter)

    Dabur International CEO Krishna Chutani resigned (Image: CNBC-TV18/Twitter)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India on December 5 announced the resignation of Krishan Kumar Chutani, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur International. Raghav Agrawal will take over Chutani’s role.

    “Krishan Kumar Chutani shall cease to be chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur International Ltd., material subsidiary of Dabur India Limited, with effect from close of business hours on 28th February, 2023. Raghav Agrawal shall take over as the CEO of Dabur International Limited," Dabur India said in a filing to the stock exchanges on December 5.

    Also Read: FMCG firms expect margins to improve as inflation eases

    Dabur’s international business drew Rs 2,806 crore in revenue in FY22. The company has presence in four continents with its products selling in over 120 countries. Middle East is the largest market followed by Africa and Asia.

    Raghav Agrawal - an engineering graduate from BITS, Pilani, India and MBA from IIM Lucknow, comes with over three decades of experience in marketing, sales and overall business management across different regions - India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

    Related stories

    He has worked with companies such as Unilever and Emami in the past. His last assignment was with Upfield, UK as Head of Europe, Category and Marketing. Agrawal has worked with Unilever for over 25 years.

    At 2:07 pm, shares of Dabur India were trading 0.74 per cent lower at Rs 586.90 apiece on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dabur International #Dabur International CEO #Krishna Chutani
    first published: Dec 5, 2022 02:18 pm