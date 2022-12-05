Dabur International Chief Krishna Chutani resigns; Raghav Agrawal to take over as CEO

Dabur International CEO Krishna Chutani resigned (Image: CNBC-TV18/Twitter)

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India on December 5 announced the resignation of Krishan Kumar Chutani, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur International. Raghav Agrawal will take over Chutani’s role.

“Krishan Kumar Chutani shall cease to be chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur International Ltd., material subsidiary of Dabur India Limited, with effect from close of business hours on 28th February, 2023. Raghav Agrawal shall take over as the CEO of Dabur International Limited," Dabur India said in a filing to the stock exchanges on December 5.

Dabur’s international business drew Rs 2,806 crore in revenue in FY22. The company has presence in four continents with its products selling in over 120 countries. Middle East is the largest market followed by Africa and Asia.

Raghav Agrawal - an engineering graduate from BITS, Pilani, India and MBA from IIM Lucknow, comes with over three decades of experience in marketing, sales and overall business management across different regions - India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

He has worked with companies such as Unilever and Emami in the past. His last assignment was with Upfield, UK as Head of Europe, Category and Marketing. Agrawal has worked with Unilever for over 25 years.

At 2:07 pm, shares of Dabur India were trading 0.74 per cent lower at Rs 586.90 apiece on the BSE.