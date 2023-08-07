Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as strategic advisor 

Mistry, who was the vice chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Ltd. will be an advisor to all the financial services of the institutions under Adar Poonawala

Cyrus Poonawalla Group has appointed Keki Mistry as the strategic advisor to all the financial services ventures under Adar Poonawala, the company announced on August 7. Mistry was the vice chairman and chief executive officer of HDFC Ltd. earlier.

After the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, Mistry joined the bank as an additional and non- executive director (non-independent). Other than this, Mistry is also the non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo General.

At 11.30 am, the shares of HDFC Bank were trading at Rs 1652.95 a piece, largely flat against the previous close.

Pune-based Cyrus Poonawalla Group has businesses across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, finance, clean energy, hospitality realty and aviation.

Cyrus Poonawalla founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966. Now led by Adar Poonawalla, it is India's top biotech firm and the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

