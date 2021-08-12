MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cyberattack: Accenture says no impact on operations, client systems

On August 11, the Lockbit hacker group claimed that they have attacked Accenture and said they intend to leak the data.

Swathi Moorthy
August 12, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
umlaut is one of the largest acquisitions in this space for Accenture

umlaut is one of the largest acquisitions in this space for Accenture


US IT major Accenture August 12 said there has been no impact on its operations or its clients’ systems from the recent cyberattack. The consulting firm said it had immediately isolated the affected servers, which have now been restored.

On August 11, a hacker group claimed it was using Lockbit ransomware for hacking data from Accenture with the intention of leaking it to interested parties. “These people are beyond privacy and security. I really hope that their services are better than what I saw as an insider. If you are interested in buying some databases, reach us,” the hacker group is believed to have tweeted.

There is no clarity on the volume of data hacked. Cyble, a cyber risk intelligence platform, claimed in a tweet that the alleged leak could involve 6 terabytes worth of data and ransom to the tune of $50 million.

An Israel-based cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock claimed in a tweet that about 2,500 computers of employees and partners have been compromised, and this was used by the attackers.

An email sent to Accenture seeking details on the nature of the attack, and the volume of data leaked did not elicit any response. However, Accenture said in a statement, “Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments.  We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers. We fully restored our affected systems from back up. There was no impact on Accenture’s operations, or on our clients’ systems.”

Close

Related stories

In April 2020, its peer Cognizant was affected by the Maze ransomware attack and said it estimates $50-70 million loss as a result of it.

Accenture reported $44.3 billion in revenues for the year ended August 2020 and employs about 569,000 people, of which over 200,000 are in India.
Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #Accenture #Cognizant #cyberattack #India #ransomware attack
first published: Aug 12, 2021 12:59 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.