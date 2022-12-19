Customer complaints against digital lenders soar in India, shows RBI data

The introduction of data minimisation norms will go a long way in boosting customer confidence and trust in digital lending platforms.

Customer complaints against digital lenders tripled in less than two years, a trend experts attribute to aggressive lending and loan recovery practices.

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply to a query in Parliament on December 12, 2022 , citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, that 12,903 “complaints have been received against banks and NBFCs pertaining to digital lending applications/apps and against recovery agents/harassment by recovery agents under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme of RBI between January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022."

NBFCs is short for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

The number of complaints was more than three times the level registered in the same year-ago period, data showed.

Experts linked the trend to aggressive lending and loan recovery practices adopted by digital lenders during the pandemic, when the number of such platforms proliferated and customers needed emergency funds.

“In the context of high-handed recovery measures, the problems stem from the very nature of lending done by unregulated platforms,” said Mukul Chand, Senior Counsel, Economics Law Practice Advocates and Solicitors.

“They offer quick money and people in need of urgent money get lured, overlook stringent conditions and high cost of such borrowing,” Chand said.

Some individuals were reported to have committed suicide under pressure mounted by digital lenders. Vishal Sharma, a resident of Seetharampet in Hyderebad, committed suicide after he borrowed money from one such a lender and was pressured to repay the loan at a high interest rate. Another borrower, K Prasad of Chennai, ended his life after he was cheated by a digital lender of Rs 80,000.

On January 13, 2021, the RBI established a working group with the mandate to investigate all facets of digital lending operations of both regulated and unregulated entities.

The committee discovered that the majority of complaints related to lending apps marketed by organizations not under RBI regulation, including businesses other than NBFCs and unincorporated bodies.

“These loans have usurious interest rates but the interest rate calculation depends upon multiple factors,” Monami Dasgupta, Head of Research at D91 Labs, a digital research company, wrote in a report.

The RBI’s working group on digital lending in October 2022 laid down some regulations aimed at curbing third-party engagement, mis-selling, data encroachment, charging of exorbitant interest rates and unethical loan recovery practices.

Chand said RBI’s light-touch regulations for NBFCs and digital lenders too had contributed to the trend.

“Comparatively, lending and compliance norms of banks are more stringent. One needs to meet the requirement of such norms to be eligible to borrow. As compared to this, there is much more flexibility in case of NBFC, which are primarily companies under the Companies Act,” he said.

“During the pandemic, digital lenders flourished primarily due to easier access and processes compared with traditional lenders. People found it much easier to meet their emergency fund requirements,” Chand added.

Regulator cautions

The RBI has periodically been cautioning borrowers not to fall victim to the proliferating number of unlicensed digital lending platforms/mobile apps that offered rapid, hassle-free loans.

According to minister Karad, the Department of Supervision at RBI has formed a nodal department to handle complaints against illegal lending apps. He also told Parliament that RBI had set up a portal on which borrowers could complaint against unscrupulous lenders.

Acting on the complaints, the RBI can award a compensation of up to Rs 20 lakh for losses suffered by a customer and Rs 1 lakh to compensate for the waste of a customer’s time, expenses incurred and/or mental anguish.