Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 28: Bitcoin falls 1%, XRP biggest laggard

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 28 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.61 percent to $924.61 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 15.65 percent over the last 24 hours to $92.49 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.03 billion, which is a 5.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $86.04 billion, which is 93.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.33 percent, which is a decrease of 0.20 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
In other news, the year 2021 witnessed international and Indian brands catching onto the non-fungible token (NFT) fervour wherein celebrities either launched their digital collectibles, or aligning with the NFT bandwagon.
As per market data tracker DappRadar data analytics, the sales of NFTs reached $25 billion in 2021 backed by the crypto asset surge and rising interest of celebrities and tech evangelists across the world.
As of 7:40 am on September 28, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,01,113
|-0.89%
|Ethereum
|1,14,599.9
|-0.76%
|Tether
|85.16
|-0.14%
|Cardano
|36.9319
|-2.84%
|Binance Coin
|22,831.00
|-0.95%
|XRP
|37.5000
|-5.66%
|Polkadot
|564.98
|0.53%
|Dogecoin
|5.0401
|-3.07%