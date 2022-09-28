Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 28: Bitcoin falls 1%, XRP biggest laggard

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 28 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.61 percent to $924.61 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 15.65 percent over the last 24 hours to $92.49 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.03 billion, which is a 5.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $86.04 billion, which is 93.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.33 percent, which is a decrease of 0.20 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, the year 2021 witnessed international and Indian brands catching onto the non-fungible token (NFT) fervour wherein celebrities either launched their digital collectibles, or aligning with the NFT bandwagon.

As per market data tracker DappRadar data analytics, the sales of NFTs reached $25 billion in 2021 backed by the crypto asset surge and rising interest of celebrities and tech evangelists across the world.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,01,113 -0.89% Ethereum 1,14,599.9 -0.76% Tether 85.16 -0.14% Cardano 36.9319 -2.84% Binance Coin 22,831.00 -0.95% XRP 37.5000 -5.66% Polkadot 564.98 0.53% Dogecoin 5.0401 -3.07%