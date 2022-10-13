Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 13: Bitcoin flatlines; Ethereum, Cardano in red

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 13 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.05 percent to $918.19 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 9.88 percent to $44.13 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.40 billion, which is 5.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $41.54 billion, which is 94.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.90 percent, which is a increase of 0.12 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 7:58 am on October 13, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,35,349
|-0.3%
|Ethereum
|1,11,022.7
|1.1%
|Tether
|85.13
|-0.3%
|Cardano
|33.3900
|-4.15%
|Binance Coin
|22949
|-0.26%
|XRP
|40.8500
|-2.73%
|Polkadot
|539
|-0.2%
|Dogecoin
|5.0401
|-2.51%