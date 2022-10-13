Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 13: Bitcoin flatlines; Ethereum, Cardano in red

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 13 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.05 percent to $918.19 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 9.88 percent to $44.13 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.40 billion, which is 5.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $41.54 billion, which is 94.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.90 percent, which is a increase of 0.12 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,35,349 -0.3% Ethereum 1,11,022.7 1.1% Tether 85.13 -0.3% Cardano 33.3900 -4.15% Binance Coin 22949 -0.26% XRP 40.8500 -2.73% Polkadot 539 -0.2% Dogecoin 5.0401 -2.51%