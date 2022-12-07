Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 7: Bitcoin, Ether trade flat as crypto market volume declines

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 7 as the global crypto market capitalization decreased 0.02 percent to $855.67 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 10.07 percent to $32.24 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.33 billion, which is 6.50 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $33.60 billion, which is 93.57 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.32 lakh, with a dominance of 38.33 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.03 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 7:59 am on December 7, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,32,006
|-0.96%
|Ethereum
|1,07,691.6
|0.35%
|Tether
|85
|-0.57%
|Cardano
|27.04
|-0.62%
|Binance Coin
|25,249.99
|1%
|XRP
|33
|-0.66%
|Polkadot
|478.26
|0.9%
|Dogecoin
|8.81
|2.2%