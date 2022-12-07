English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Look Weak Despite Rally
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 7: Bitcoin, Ether trade flat as crypto market volume declines

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.32 lakh, with a dominance of 38.33 per cent

    Moneycontrol News
    December 07, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 7 as the global crypto market capitalization decreased 0.02 percent to $855.67 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 10.07 percent to $32.24 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.33 billion, which is 6.50 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $33.60 billion, which is 93.57 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.32 lakh, with a dominance of 38.33 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.03 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 7:59 am on December 7, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,32,006-0.96%
    Ethereum1,07,691.60.35%
    Tether85-0.57%
    Cardano27.04-0.62%
    Binance Coin25,249.991%
    XRP33-0.66%
    Polkadot478.260.9%
    Dogecoin8.812.2%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Dec 7, 2022 08:05 am