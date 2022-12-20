English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Market Live: Should Stock Exchanges Be Open For Longer?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 20: Bitcoin, Cardano down as Mcap decreases nearly 1.5%

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 16.59 lakh, with a dominance of 39.87 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    December 20, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 20 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.45 percent to $800.17 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.04 billion, which makes a 54.22% increase

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.80 billion, 5.44% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.60 billion, which is 92.62% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 16.59 lakh, with a dominance of 39.87 percent, an increase of 0.13% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried decided to agree to be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges, two of his lawyers said on Monday, just hours after one of them told a Bahamas judge the FTX founder wanted to see the US indictment against him before consenting.

    On Monday afternoon, Jerone Roberts, Bankman-Fried's criminal defense lawyer in The Bahamas, told media outlets that his client had agreed to be voluntarily extradited and that he hoped Bankman-Fried would be back in court later this week.

    Related stories

    Also Read | Sam Bankman-Fried to agree to US extradition in about-face after Bahamas hearing

    As of 8:15 am on December 20, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,37,001-1.57%
    Ethereum1,03,6001.06%
    Tether87.250.59%
    Cardano22.4999-4.29%
    Binance Coin21,624.990.11%
    XRP29.50-2.65%
    Polkadot423.05-1.61%
    Dogecoin6.59-4.91%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Dec 20, 2022 08:25 am