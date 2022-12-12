English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Ashish Kacholia Buys Stake In Electronic Retailer
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 12: Bitcoin, Ether flatline; XRP up 1%

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.45 lakh, and its dominance is currently 38.56 per cent, an increase of 0.00 per cent over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    December 12, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 12 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.07 per cent to $846.24 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 14.17 per cent over the last 24 hours to $27.09 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.82 billion, which is 6.73 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $24.45 billion, which is 90.26 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.45 lakh, and its dominance is currently 38.56 per cent, an increase of 0.00 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Also Read | Asked how he’ll repay FTX customers, Sam Bankman-Fried said…

    Meanwhiile, crypto investors in India expect a more friendly tax regime for digital assets and parity with other assets and regulations when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the budget for FY24 in less than two months.

    Related stories

    The crypto sector in India crashed this year with trading volumes on domestic exchanges plummeting about 90 percent as cryptocurrency prices fell and a new taxation policy was introduced for virtual digital assets (VDAs) in the FY23 budget. Read more here.

    As of 7:20 am on December 12, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,45,0010.13%
    Ethereum1,06,600.00.56%
    Tether85.530.9%
    Cardano27.00000.7%
    Binance Coin24,014.80-0.57%
    XRP32.90001.07
    Polkadot456.000.14%
    Dogecoin8.18960.36%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices #Cryptocurency #Dogecoin #Ethereum
    first published: Dec 12, 2022 07:35 am