    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 1: Bitcoin falls, Binance Coin and XRP among top laggards

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.43 billion, which is 6.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 01, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on December 1 as the global crypto market capitalization rose 0.56 percent to $861.06 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 5.03 percent to $49.73 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.43 billion, which is 6.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $47.01 billion, which is 94.53 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.68 lakh, with a dominance of 38.25 percent, which is a increase of 0.25 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 7:45 am on December 1, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,68,148-0.5%
    Ethereum1,10,390.01.03%
    Tether86.06-0.5%
    Cardano27.11010.37%
    Binance Coin25,100.00-3%
    XRP34-3.45%
    Polkadot456-3.98%
    Dogecoin8.8267-2.87%

