Top cryptocurrency prices on March 28: Ripple biggest gainer as crypto m-cap declines

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 28 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.68 percent to $1.13 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 35.1 percent to $43.04 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.67 billion, which is 8.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.23 percent, a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day.

The volume of all stablecoins was $38.87 billion, which is 90.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.23 percent, registering a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Wells notice to leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, alleging violations of US securities laws in offering several services, including Earn products has sent ripples across the cryptocurrency industry.

Industry experts have expressed concerns over the SEC's approach to regulating the crypto market, which attempts to fit cryptocurrencies within existing laws designed for traditional financial institutions.

