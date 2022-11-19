English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 19: Bitcoin and Ether in red as crypto mcap drops further

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.36 lakh, with a dominance of 38.44 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    November 19, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 19 even as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.88 percent to $829.91 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 16.86 percent to $43.17 billion over the last 24 hours.

    Total volume in DeFi stood at $2.24 billion, which is 5.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $4.064 billion, which is 94.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.36 lakh, with a dominance of 38.44 percent, which is a decrease of 0.25 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, a new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000 after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion.

    "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," new FTX CEO John Ray III, who is overseeing the liquidation of the company, said. Read more here.

    As of 8:11 am on November 19, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,36,000-0.38%
    Ethereum1,05,500.0-0.83%
    Tether86.20-0.21%
    Cardano28.4000-3.71%
    Binance Coin23,499.99-0.08%
    XRP32.5000-0.61%
    Polkadot495.22-0.15%
    Dogecoin7.3058-1.4%
    Moneycontrol News
