    Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 16: XRP top gainer, Bitcoin flat lines

    Moneycontrol News
    November 16, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 16 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.71 percent to $847.41 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.50 billion, which makes a 25.35 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.86 billion, which is 6.17 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $58.33 billion, which is 93.33 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14.69 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.20 percent, a increase of 0.06 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 7:45 am on November 16, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,69,000-0.6
    Ethereum1,10,999.9-0.35
    Tether86.80-0.95%
    Cardano29.99670%
    Binance Coin24.0000-0.95%
    XRP32.61001.89%
    Polkadot5010%
    Dogecoin7.4206-2.61%
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 08:21 am