Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 16: XRP top gainer, Bitcoin flat lines

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 16 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.71 percent to $847.41 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.50 billion, which makes a 25.35 percent increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.86 billion, which is 6.17 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $58.33 billion, which is 93.33 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14.69 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.20 percent, a increase of 0.06 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.As of 7:45 am on November 16, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,69,000
|-0.6
|Ethereum
|1,10,999.9
|-0.35
|Tether
|86.80
|-0.95%
|Cardano
|29.9967
|0%
|Binance Coin
|24.0000
|-0.95%
|XRP
|32.6100
|1.89%
|Polkadot
|501
|0%
|Dogecoin
|7.4206
|-2.61%