Top cryptocurrency prices on May 22: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin hovers over Rs 23 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 22 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.59 percent to $1.11 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume increased by 20.53 percent to $21.08 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $1.59 billion, which is 7.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stable coins is now $18.99 billion, which is 90.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.35 percent, a decrease of 0.15 percent over the day.
At 8:50 am on May 22, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Tether USD
|87.79
|-0.18%
|Bitcoin
|23,24,543
|-1.71%
|Ripple
|39.7947
|3.36%
|Ethereum
|1,56,333.1
|-1.05%
|Dogecoin
|6.3700
|-0.49%
|WazirX Token
|10.90
|-1.8%