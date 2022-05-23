Top cryptocurrency news on May 23: The biggest moves in cryptocurrencies, regulations and more

Big Story

EU's Christine Lagarde says crypto is ‘worth nothing’ and should be regulated



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said crypto-currencies are “based on nothing” and should be regulated to steer people away from speculating on them with their life savings. Lagarde told Dutch television that she’s concerned about people “who have no understanding of the risks, who will lose it all and who will be terribly disappointed, which is why I believe that that should be regulated.” Lagarde said she’s sceptical of crypto’s value, contrasting it with the ECB’s digital euro — a project that may come to fruition in the next four years. “My very humble assessment is that it is worth nothing, it is based on nothing, there is no underlying asset to act as an anchor of safety,” she said. Read details here

