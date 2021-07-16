Top cryptocurrency news on July 16: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto mining and regulations

Around the World

Paraguay wants to regulate crypto mining and trading, but its proposed laws are nothing like El Salvador

The hype around Paraguay becoming the second country to legalise Bitcoin has been building since El Salvador announced the cryptocurrency as legal tender, but, a leaked draft of the crypto bill that Paraguayan congressman Carlos Rejala plans to introduce in the Chamber of Deputies has no mention of making Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency legal in the country. Instead, it focuses on regulatory purview — specifically when it comes to taxation. The draft shows the bill is meant to regulate crypto mining and trading within Paraguay, and will require companies to register as “obligated subjects”. Read the details here.