MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : July 16, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 16: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto mining and regulations

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency market in the red on July 16

    Cryptocurrency market in the red on July 16

    The global cryptocurrency market was in the red on July 16. Market cap was $1.31 trillion, a 2.55 percent decrease over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the previous 24-hour period was $66.12 billion, which makes a 2.02 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins was now $52.74 billion, which was 79.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was at $31,998.58 and its dominance is 45.58 percent, a decrease of 0.13 percent over the day.

  • In Focus

    Delhi HC asks Centre, SEBI to respond to plea seeking guidelines on crypto-asset ads, proper disclaimers

    The Delhi High Court on July 14 asked the Centre and Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to respond to a plea seeking to direct the markets regulator to issue guidelines and take steps against crypto-asset exchanges advertising on television without standardised disclaimers. A bench of HC Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, SEBI and three crypto-exchanges operating in India and giving advertisements to draw retail investors to trade in cryptocurrencies. The court granted time to the authorities to file replies and listed the matter for further hearing on August 31. (PTI)

    Close

  • Analysis

    Bitcoin mining in China slumped even before Beijing crackdown, research shows

    China's share of global Bitcoin production power fell sharply even before a recent crackdown by its authorities on cryptocurrency mining, research by the University of Cambridge showed. The country's share of the power of computers connected to the global Bitcoin network, known as "hash rate", fell to 46 percent in April this year from 75.5 percent in September 2019, according to the data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance. The research gives a rare glimpse into global trends of Bitcoin mining, amid increasing worries from the likes of Tesla over how the cryptocurrency is produced. The decline in Chinese mining power came ahead of a crackdown by China's state council, or cabinet, on Bitcoin mining and trading in late May, citing underlying financial risks. (Reuters)

  • Read This

    Hong Kong customs arrest four in first crypto laundering bust

    Hong Kong customs officials said July 16 that they had dismantled a money laundering syndicate that used cryptocurrency to process some HK$1.2 billion ($155 million) in illegal funds, in what they said was the first successful operation of its kind. “It is the first time in Hong Kong that a money-laundering ring involved in using cryptocurrency to wash dirty cash and conceal the source of criminal assets was broken up,” Senior Superintendent Mark Woo Wai-kwan told reporters. Investigators said four men, including the alleged local mastermind of the syndicate, had been arrested and bailed while some HK$20 million had been frozen. The men opened various local bank accounts with shell companies and made transactions through a virtual currency exchange trading platform to turn laundered crypto into real cash for clients. Around 60 percent of the funds had been channelled through bank accounts in Singapore over the last 15 months. The group was trading in privacy coins issued by the cryptocurrency Tether, officials said. (Input from AFP)

  • Around the World

    Paraguay wants to regulate crypto mining and trading, but its proposed laws are nothing like El Salvador

    The hype around Paraguay becoming the second country to legalise Bitcoin has been building since El Salvador announced the cryptocurrency as legal tender, but, a leaked draft of the crypto bill that Paraguayan congressman Carlos Rejala plans to introduce in the Chamber of Deputies has no mention of making Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency legal in the country. Instead, it focuses on regulatory purview — specifically when it comes to taxation. The draft shows the bill is meant to regulate crypto mining and trading within Paraguay, and will require companies to register as “obligated subjects”. Read the details here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.