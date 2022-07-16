English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency News on July 16: Bitcoin, Ether and global crypto m-cap edge up

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.32 billion which is 9.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume

    Moneycontrol News
    July 16, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 16. The global crypto market-cap rose by 0.71 percent to $929.85 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 9.88 percent to $64.00 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.32 billion which is 9.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $58.23 billion, which is 90.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.84 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.51 percent, an increase of 0.16 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, millionaire investor Kevin O’Leary predicted more pain for cryptocurrency markets going ahead and called for a “celebration” over the purging of bad businesses and managements in the bear phase.

    In an interview with Moneycontrol, the Shark Tank star also said the value of Bitcoin will quadruple if regulations for the crypto markets are put in place, as it would lead to strong institutional investments.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of 7:57 am on July 16, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,85,5850.58%
    Ethereum98,699.01.75%
    Tether81.61-0.45%
    Cardano35.9000--1.64%
    Binance Coin19,251.92-0.76%
    XRP27.1500-0.69%
    Polkadot566.371.13%
    Dogecoin5.1301-0.76%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ether #NFTs
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 08:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.