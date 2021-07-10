Top cryptocurrency news on July 10: Major stories on Bitcoin, Binance and NFTs

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency market is in the green/red/mixed on July 10

The cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 10 (today). The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.41 trillion, a 4.35 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.83 billion, which makes a 5.15 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $54.73 billion, which is 74.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,879.76 and its dominance is 45.08 percent, a decrease of 0.11 percent over the day. XRP gained the most by 6.63 percent, followed by Uniswap which gained 6.12 percent; while Tether fell the most by -0.02 percent. Read full here.

Jocelyn Fernandes