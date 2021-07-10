Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 10: Bitcoin up, XRP sees biggest jump at 6.63%

The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.41 trillion, a 4.35 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.83 billion, which makes a 5.15 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

The cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 10 (today). The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.41 trillion, a 4.35 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.83 billion, which makes a 5.15 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $54.73 billion, which is 74.13 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,904.94 and its dominance is 45.08 percent, a decrease of 0.11 percent over the day.

XRP gained the most by 6.63 percent, followed by Uniswap which gained 6.12 percent; while Tether fell the most by -0.02 percent.

This comes as cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans on doubling its compliance team and said it will “humbly welcome more capable talents" as it faces a blizzard of global regulatory probes. Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said the company's international compliance team and the advisory board had grown “by 500 percent since last year" and planned to double by the end of 2021, without giving figures for intended hires.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $33,904.94 4.20% 0.45% $635,264,153,824 $27,790,659,972 2 Ethereum ETH $2,160.25 4.65% 0.33% $251,691,467,550 $22,919,873,354 3 Tether USDT $0.9997 -0.02% -0.05% $62,191,895,933 $48,074,781,301 4 Binance Coin BNB $318.23 5.10% 11.01% $48,810,225,430 $1,328,748,056 5 Cardano ADA $1.35 4.07% 2.38% $43,073,220,715 $1,456,340,632 6 XRP XRP $0.6385 6.63% 1.99% $29,450,548,841 $2,286,899,797 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.2223 12.37% 9.14% $28,916,202,415 $2,974,179,144 8 USD Coin USDC $0.9999 0.01% 0.05% $26,081,320,728 $1,930,227,789 9 Polkadot DOT $15.63 4.48% 2.60% $14,994,804,397 10 Uniswap UNI $21.13 6.12% 16.74% $12,378,151,059 $421,398,518