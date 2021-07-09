No takers; rare diamond offered in exchange for cryptocurrency sold for $12.3 million cash instead

An employee of Sotheby's poses with a rare pear-shaped D Colour Flawless 100+ carat diamond at Sotheby's in New York, US, on June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.

Sotheby's auction for its rare 101.38-carat diamond (known as Key 10138) was sold for HK$95.1 million ($12.3 million) reportedly using traditional currency.

Dubbed as the 'first ever important diamond in the world to be auctioned with cryptocurrency as an accepted method of payment by Sotheby, the auction was a let down for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier, the New York-based auction house had announced that it will accept payment in Bitcoin or Ether for its upcoming sale of 101.38-carat pear-shaped flawless diamond.

There are only a small number of faceted diamonds that weigh over 100 carats throughout history and it is rarer to find such a diamond with perfect colour and clarity and Key 10138 is one of just ten diamonds of more than 100 carats ever to come to auction, only two of which were pear-shaped.

The name of the colourless diamond — Key 10138 — is intended to reflect the integral role that keys occupy in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Sotheby's in May sold a Banksy for $12.9 million (roughly Rs. 95.71 crore) in the first instance of a work of physical art sold by a major auction house that was bought with cryptocurrency.

In March 2021, Christie’s sold work by digital artist Beeple called "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" for a record $69 million for payment in Ether. Christie’s said it also marks the first time a major auction house has offered a digital-only artwork with a non-fungible token as a guarantee of its authenticity, as well as the first time cryptocurrency has been used to pay for an artwork at auction.