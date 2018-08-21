App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Softbank, Baidu lead funding for crypto startup Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol aims to ensure that the users would be able to control their data and only share information through an opt-in system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Softbank China Venture Capital (SBCVC) has initiated a $3 million equity seed round in Atlas Protocol, a startup that has been working on the idea that data accumulating on blockchains at present can be used to facilitate a market for internet users in future. Other participants are BV (venture of Chinese internet conglomerate, Baidu), Danhua Capital and Fenbushi Capital.

Project co-founders Duran Liu and Cheng Li are both former employees of Google. It is positioning itself ahead of Google in case the web begins directly interacting with public blockchains. Protocol aims to ensure that the users would be able to control their data and only share information through an opt-in system. It is also aiming for a beta release shortly.

The basic model of Protocol is allowing users to collect data with  blockchain and allow marketers to incentivise sharing that information by using a token.

related news

Other companies are also working in the same way. MetaX possesses adChain while Brave has the Basic Attention Token, which will pay for ads that do not know the user.

Atlas Protocol's "SmartDrop system" was used to reward the most active Nebulas users during an incentive program with free tokens. Over 100,000 users received NAS tokens in the process.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:55 pm

tags #Atlas Protocol #Google #Softbank China Venture Capital

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.