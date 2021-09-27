Meet Mr. Goxx, the hamster outperforming Warren Buffett

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

A hamster has been trading in cryptocurrencies since June 2021, and if his recent tweets are to be believed, his portfolio has been outperforming the S&P 500 and even investing legend Warren Buffett.

None of this is make-believe, you read it right. Mr. Goxx has quietly been making these life-altering decisions, involving real money, from the inside of a cage!

And what’s more, the mechanism is simple - every time Mr. Goxx runs on a hamster wheel, he is essentially given the chance to select from amongst a dozen cryptocurrencies. Then, basis the two choices of tunnels he is given, which represent buy and sell, his orders are sent to a real trading platform.

Per his tweets, his portfolio is up by almost 20 percent in the last four months, which indeed, is higher than the rise of the S&P 500, which has climbed 12.20 percent in the last 6 months!

The innocuous hamster has also somehow managed to briefly outperform the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, whose two major holdings, namely Apple and Bank of America, have risen around 21 percent and 10 percent respectively, over the last half-year.

Once the hamster enters his “Goxx Box”- a separate enclosure in his cage-cum-home, there is an intention wheel waiting for him, which is connected to around 30 different cryptocurrencies. Once this is done, Mr. Goxx (the hamster, lest you forget), enters the buy or sell decision tunnel, which provides the final ruling of the trades.

Starting with a $390 investment with an increment of 20 euros with each consequent trade, Mr. Goxx touched an all-time high of $580 in September, before the China crypto crackdown caught him off-wheel!

Disclaimer: Do not rely on hamsters as they are unaware and ill-equipped to educate you about the financial markets.