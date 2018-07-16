App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Hedge fund king' billionaire Steven Cohen to invest in cryptocurrency

Billionaire Hedge Fund investor popularly known as Hedge Fund King, Steven Cohen, to invest in cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund Autonomous Partners.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Popularly known as "Hedge Fund King," Steven Cohen is now all ready to enter into the crypto business by making investments in cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund Autonomous Partners through his VC firm Cohen Private Ventures. The exact amount of donation and terms have not been disclosed by any of the company yet.

Arianna Simpson, a venture capitalist with a history in the bitcoin space founded Autonomous Partners sometime last December. Several high-end firms and individuals like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Union Square Ventures, and Craft Ventures have already made a big undisclosed amount of investments in Autonomous Partners.

However, as per a report by Coindesk, this is not the first time Cohen Private Ventures has invested in Simpson's projects. Her venture fund, Crystal Towers Capital, had previously received an investment from the VC firm sometime back in 2015.

As entrepreneurs have shifted focus to satisfy the increasing demand from traditional investors, the Cryptocurrency-focused hedge funds have rapidly grown in number over the last year.

related news

As per data from Autonomous Next, 175 crypto hedge funds were established as recently as 2017 from an estimated 251 crypto hedge funds with $3.5–$5 billion of assets under management.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #cryptocurrency #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.