Cryptocurrency roundup for December 21: BlockFi seeks Court permission to return user assets, Trump NFTs lose sheen, and more

FTX Collapse

FTX Considering Using Legal Avenues To Recover Payments And Contributions By Former Executives



Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) has stated that it is investigating utilizing legal means to recoup all payments and contributions made by its affiliated companies and former employees, including the millions of dollars in political contributions made by its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX stated that it had already “been approached by a number of recipients of contributions or other payments” made by, or at the instruction of, Sam Bankman-Fried or other executives and that these organizations had requested “directions for the return of such funds,” in a news release dated Dec. 19. Take a look

