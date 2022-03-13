Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 13: Bitcoin registers marginal gains, Ethereum drops

Bitcoin (Representative image)

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation fell 0.39 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.75 trillion while trading volumes fell 32.60 percent to $54.25 billion during the period.

The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $8.39 billion, around 15.47 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $44.95 billion, making up 82.87 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

Bitcoin's market dominance was up 0.07 percent to 42.50 percent and the largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $39,135.83 on the morning of March 13.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 0.09 percent to trade at Rs 31,02,999 while Ethereum dipped 0.06 percent to Rs 2,04,870.4

Cardano was up 0.7 percent to trade at Rs 63.08 and Avalanche dipped 1.09 percent to Rs 5,690. Polkadot was down 0.59 percent to Rs 1,435.42 and Litecoin dipped 0.61 percent to Rs 8,447.95 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.04 percent to Rs 79.16

Memecoin SHIB was up 0.11 percent, while Dogecoin was down 0.99 percent at Rs 9.15. Terra (LUNA) dipped 4.43 percent to Rs 6,926.6

Yuga Labs, the company responsible for the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has acquired CryptoPunks and Meebits from the developer Larva Labs. Yuga Labs and Larva Labs made a joint announcement on Twitter on Friday evening. "We now own the brands, copyright in the art, and other IP rights for both collections, along with 423 CryptoPunks and 1711 Meebits," reads Yuga Labs' blog post.

Larva Labs says it will retain the rights to its other big NFT collection, Autoglyphs, "as well as a group of our favorite Punks and Meebs."

Notably, Bored Ape Yacht Club is the most valuable NFT collection in crypto; CryptoPunks are the second most valuable. Yuga Labs also says it plans to grant the commercial rights to all CryptoPunk and Meebit images to their respective owners.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 31,02,999 +0.09 Ethereum 2,04,870.4 -0.06 Cardano 63.23 +0.7 Tether 79.16 -0.04 Solana 6,460 -0.49 Avalanche 5,690 -1.09 Litecoin 8,447.95 -0.61 XRP 62.47 -4.52 Axie 3,769.41 -0.02