Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 7: Bitcoin, ether trade in the green

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading higher than the previous day, with Bitcoin up more than 1 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.45 trillion, an increase of 1.63 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is currently trading at above $34,000.

On July 6, A Beijing office of China's central bank said it had ordered the shutdown of software maker Beijing Qudao Cultural Development Co Ltd over its suspected involvement in cryptocurrency trading.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $34,173.53 1.07% -4.59% 640,874,695,646 $27,150,137,949 18,749,687 Ethereum $2,312.07 4.09% 6.78% 269,761,286,369 $21,507,060,585 116,587,523 Tether $1.00 -0.06% 0.00% 62,334,059,624 $52,146,750,441 62,328,222,787 Binance Coin $324.25 6.95% 8.55% 49,745,116,869 $2,328,905,023 153,432,897 Cardano $1.42 -0.11% 4.05% $45,200,758,220 $1,490,325,934 31,946,328,269 XRP $0.66 0.70% -5.20% $30,676,819,211 $1,954,907,513 46,171,815,477 Dogecoin $0.23 0.30% -10.01% $30,439,167,160 $1,236,809,876 130,331,407,093 USD Coin $1.00 -0.04% 0.01% $25,675,340,607 $2,290,384,635 25,671,714,136 Polkadot $16.31 6.35% -0.75% $15,616,133,307 $1,073,752,736 958,135,669 Uniswap $22.00 6.48% 18.30% $12,909,627,098 $804,447,277 587,272,244