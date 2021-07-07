Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 7: Bitcoin, ether trade in the green
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.45 trillion, an increase of 1.63 percent in the past 24 hours.
July 07, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)
Most major cryptocurrencies are trading higher than the previous day, with Bitcoin up more than 1 percent.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is currently trading at above $34,000.
On July 6, A Beijing office of China's central bank said it had ordered the shutdown of software maker Beijing Qudao Cultural Development Co Ltd over its suspected involvement in cryptocurrency trading.
As of 7.34 am IST on July 7, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|Bitcoin
|$34,173.53
|1.07%
|-4.59%
|640,874,695,646
|$27,150,137,949
|18,749,687
|Ethereum
|$2,312.07
|4.09%
|6.78%
|269,761,286,369
|$21,507,060,585
|116,587,523
|Tether
|$1.00
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|62,334,059,624
|$52,146,750,441
|62,328,222,787
|Binance Coin
|$324.25
|6.95%
|8.55%
|49,745,116,869
|$2,328,905,023
|153,432,897
|Cardano
|$1.42
|-0.11%
|4.05%
|$45,200,758,220
|$1,490,325,934
|31,946,328,269
|XRP
|$0.66
|0.70%
|-5.20%
|$30,676,819,211
|$1,954,907,513
|46,171,815,477
|Dogecoin
|$0.23
|0.30%
|-10.01%
|$30,439,167,160
|$1,236,809,876
|130,331,407,093
|USD Coin
|$1.00
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|$25,675,340,607
|$2,290,384,635
|25,671,714,136
|Polkadot
|$16.31
|6.35%
|-0.75%
|$15,616,133,307
|$1,073,752,736
|958,135,669
|Uniswap
|$22.00
|6.48%
|18.30%
|$12,909,627,098
|$804,447,277
|587,272,244