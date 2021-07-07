MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 7: Bitcoin, ether trade in the green

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.45 trillion, an increase of 1.63 percent in the past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading higher than the previous day, with Bitcoin up more than 1 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.45 trillion, an increase of 1.63 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is currently trading at above $34,000.

On July 6, A Beijing office of China's central bank said it had ordered the shutdown of software maker Beijing Qudao Cultural Development Co Ltd over its suspected involvement in cryptocurrency trading.

As of 7.34 am IST on July 7, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$34,173.531.07%-4.59%640,874,695,646$27,150,137,94918,749,687
Ethereum$2,312.074.09%6.78%269,761,286,369$21,507,060,585116,587,523
Tether$1.00-0.06%0.00%62,334,059,624$52,146,750,44162,328,222,787
Binance Coin$324.256.95%8.55%49,745,116,869$2,328,905,023153,432,897
Cardano$1.42-0.11%4.05%$45,200,758,220$1,490,325,93431,946,328,269
XRP$0.660.70%-5.20%$30,676,819,211$1,954,907,51346,171,815,477
Dogecoin$0.230.30%-10.01%$30,439,167,160$1,236,809,876130,331,407,093
USD Coin$1.00-0.04%0.01%$25,675,340,607$2,290,384,63525,671,714,136
Polkadot$16.316.35%-0.75%$15,616,133,307$1,073,752,736958,135,669
Uniswap$22.006.48%18.30%$12,909,627,098$804,447,277587,272,244
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 7, 2021 08:07 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.