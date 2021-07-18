MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 18: Bitcoin up, Dogecoin sees biggest jump at 12%

Bitcoin price is currently $32,175.85 and its dominance is 46.77 percent, an increase of 0.63 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 18, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 18 (today). The market cap is $1.29 trillion, a 1.23 percent increase over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $56.64 billion, which makes an 11.50 prevent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $46.46 billion, which is 82.03 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $32,175.85 and its dominance is 46.77 percent, an increase of 0.63 percent over the day.

Dogecoin rose the most, up 12.88 percent, followed by Polkadot which is up 8.58 percent. On the other hand, USD Coin and Binance USD both fell -0.02 percent.

As of 7.20 am on July 18, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$32,175.852.57%4.45%$603,596,969,906$19,828,863,413
2Ethereum ETH$1,975.755.46%6.81%$230,639,655,656$14,492,324,611
3Tether USDT$1.00-0.01%-0.03%$62,008,816,494$40,955,165,352
4Binance Coin BNB$307.833.10%2.98%$47,233,763,415$1,305,340,131
5Cardano ADA$1.214.31%9.81%$38,761,426,819$1,510,721,340
6XRP XRP$0.59772.04%4.69%$27,623,948,767$1,790,959,772
7USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.02%-0.06%$26,584,134,340$1,689,211,592
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.192312.88%10.10%$25,091,976,087$2,615,035,548
9Polkadot DOT$12.798.58%16.90%$12,475,361,368$828,860,617
10Binance USD BUSD$1.00-0.02%-0.05%$11,199,802,278$2,619,329,633
You can also find cryptocurrency prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Tags: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #Market
first published: Jul 18, 2021 07:56 am

