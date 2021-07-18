Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 18: Bitcoin up, Dogecoin sees biggest jump at 12%

You can also find cryptocurrency prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase. (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 18 (today). The market cap is $1.29 trillion, a 1.23 percent increase over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $56.64 billion, which makes an 11.50 prevent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $46.46 billion, which is 82.03 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $32,175.85 and its dominance is 46.77 percent, an increase of 0.63 percent over the day.

Dogecoin rose the most, up 12.88 percent, followed by Polkadot which is up 8.58 percent. On the other hand, USD Coin and Binance USD both fell -0.02 percent.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $32,175.85 2.57% 4.45% $603,596,969,906 $19,828,863,413 2 Ethereum ETH $1,975.75 5.46% 6.81% $230,639,655,656 $14,492,324,611 3 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.01% -0.03% $62,008,816,494 $40,955,165,352 4 Binance Coin BNB $307.83 3.10% 2.98% $47,233,763,415 $1,305,340,131 5 Cardano ADA $1.21 4.31% 9.81% $38,761,426,819 $1,510,721,340 6 XRP XRP $0.5977 2.04% 4.69% $27,623,948,767 $1,790,959,772 7 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.02% -0.06% $26,584,134,340 $1,689,211,592 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.1923 12.88% 10.10% $25,091,976,087 $2,615,035,548 9 Polkadot DOT $12.79 8.58% 16.90% $12,475,361,368 $828,860,617 10 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 -0.02% -0.05% $11,199,802,278 $2,619,329,633