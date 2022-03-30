Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 30: Bitcoin falls, Dogecoin and XRP top laggards

Most cryptocurrencies were in the red in early trade on March 30. The global crypto market cap dropped 0.95 percent to $2.12 trillion in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume slipped 2.26 percent to $116.49 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $19.47 billion, 16.71 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $94.80 billion, which is 81.38 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's dominance dropped by 0.02 percent to 42.17 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at Rs 36.44 lakh in early deals on Wednesday.

Blockchain company Ronin said on March 29 that hackers stole cryptocurrency worth almost $615 million from its systems, in what would be one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record.

The project said that unidentified hackers stole on March 23 some 173,600 ether tokens and 25.5 million USD Coin tokens. At current exchange rates, the stolen funds are worth $614 million.

Ronin is used to power the popular Axie Infinity game, which uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It said in a blog post that the hacker had used stolen private keys – the passwords needed to access crypto funds – to make off with the funds.

"We are working directly with various government agencies to ensure the criminals get brought to justice," the company said.

Meanwhile, for observers, the NFT collection failures are beginning to harken back to the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) bust of 2018.

On average, one in three NFT collections have essentially expired, with little or no trading activity, blockchain analytics firm Nansen found. Another third are trading below the amount it cost issuers to mint the tokens.

Nansen analysed about 8,400 collections comprised of 19.3 million individual NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. As failed projects pile up, long-time crypto observers are having flashbacks to the ICO bust, when thousands of digital token quickly become worthless after regulators warned they’re probably unregistered securities.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 36,44,330 -0.57% Ethereum 2,60,271.9 -0.43% Tether 77.40 0.41% Cardano 91.1000 -1.93% Binance Coin 33,275.20 -0.52% XRP 65.6511 -2.34% Polkadot 1,706.12 -0.36% Dogecoin 10.9300 -2.67%