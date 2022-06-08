English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 08: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch higher; Cardano jumps over 5%

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 08 as the global crypto market cap advanced 4.41 percent to $1.26 trillion over the last day.

    The total crypto market volume rose 3.49 percent to $84.24 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in Defi stood at $8.56 billion, 10.17 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $74.26 billion, which is 84.18 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price hovered around Rs 24.60 lakh with a dominance of 46.83 percent, a 0.50 percent increase over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

    The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reported that Australians lost more than AUD 113 million ($81.5m) to cryptocurrency scams between January 1 and May 1 this year.

    According to the ACCC, Australians lost AUD 205m ($148m) this year, including non-crypto scams -- a 166 percent increase compared to the same period in 2017.

    Singapore-based private securities platform ADDX has become the first firm to incorporate cryptocurrency into its assessment of high-net-worth clients' assets, the Reuters reported.

    With the aim to reach a wide range of investors, financial services firms are increasingly accepting digital currencies.

    ADDX, which is backed by Singapore Exchange, said on Wednesday that it would recognize only cryptocurrencies with a higher market value and apply discount rates to valuing these assets, the report added.

    As off 9:02 am on June 08, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin24,37,8720.54%
    Ethereum1,44,8000.52%
    Tether81.70-0.21%
    Cardano50.715.13%
    Binance Coin23,221.21-o.45%
    XRP32.25401.81%
    Polkadot738.65-1.48%
    Dogecoin6.480-0.28%
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 09:35 am
