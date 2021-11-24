MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana decline, market capital up 4.84%

A Bill seeking "to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India" was listed amongst 26 legislations that will be proposed in the winter session of the parliament, according to the Lok Sabha.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation climbed 4.84 percent to $2.58 trillion on Wednesday. At $56,942.32, Bitcoin dominated the market with a 41.71 percent hold, despite a 1.90 percent fall over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $124.40B, registering a 62.53 percent rise.

Ethereum, rose 2.99 percent to $4,273, while Solana fell marginally by 0.76 percent to $217.8. The biggest gainers in the market over the last day were Solar Energy, which rose 40,467 percent, and Bankless DAO, which surged 12.745 percent. Memecoin DOGE also rose by 2.01 percent, while SHIB went down by almost 6.07 percent. Notably, these coins are trading below $0.

In the DeFi space, the total trading volume over the last 24 hours was at $18.48 billion, constituting around 14.86 percent of the total crypto intraday volume. As for stablecoins, the volume was $96.48 billion, around 77.56 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

A Bill seeking “to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India” was listed among 26 legislations that will be proposed in the winter session of Parliament, according to statement from the Lok Sabha.

This is in stride with the government’s stance to ban cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for all transactional purposes. Barring a few exceptions to “promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”, the imminent introduction of the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 saw the crypto markets crash with all major currencies falling around 15 percent or more.

Close

Related stories

As of 8:20am today, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin40,80,590-9.88
Ethereum3,07,500-6.79
Cardano125-12.91
Tether71.1-11.73
Solana15,750-9.48
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 24, 2021 08:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.