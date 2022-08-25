English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 25: Ether gains over 3% as major cryptos trade in green

    The price of bitcoin hovered at Rs 17.99 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.73 percent, a fall of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in green early on August 25. The global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion, a 1.33 percent increase over the previous day.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $65.33 billion, which makes a 7.59 percent decrease over the previous day.

    The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $4.70 billion7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $59.82 billion, accounting for 91.56 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered at Rs 17.99 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.73 percent, a fall of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    How Ethereum Merge will mark a significant milestone in the crypto world

    Close

    Related stories

    Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain in the world by market capitalisation, will undergo a massive network update around September 15, 2022, which will completely transition it to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm from the current proof-of-work (PoW).

    The upgrade, called 'The Merge', will merge the Ethereum Mainnet with the Beacon Chain, making the cryptocurrency greener, more efficient and much more appealing to investors.

    Mainnet is the primary public Ethereum production blockchain, where actual-value transactions occur on the distributed ledger.

    The Beacon Chain is the PoS coordination mechanism of the new network, responsible for creating new blocks, making sure those new blocks are valid, and rewarding validators with Ethereum for keeping the network secure. Read more details here.

    At 9.47 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,99,3771.22%
    Ethereum1,40,8253.22%
    Tether84.24-0.15%
    Cardano39.601.23%
    Binance Coin24,6520.47%
    XRP28.630.95%
    Polkadot631.980.95%
    Dogecoin5.782.29%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ether
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.