Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 28: Bitcoin and Ether rise as Dogecoin dips

Most cryptocurrencies traded in positive territory on April 28. The global crypto market cap is $1.81 trillion, a 1.88 percent increase over the last day.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.39 billion, a 12.52 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $8.77 billion, 10.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins is now $70.05 billion, which is 84.01 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $39,392.31. The dominance of the world's biggest cryptocurrency is currently 41.54 percent, an increase of 0.32 percent over the day.

In other news, flagging concerns over likely misuse of crypto, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 27 said that India will take a considerate decision on regulation around the virtual currency.

During an interaction at Stanford University, she said, "The decision on crypto will not be rushed through,” she said.

The minister clarified that the government is open to promoting innovation and well-grounded progress made in distributed ledger technologies, which are coming in blockchain.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 31,96,460 2.55% Ethereum 2,34,132.1 1.33% Tether 81.17 -0.29% Cardano 68.3999 0.59 Binance Coin 31.595.94 -0.05% XRP 52.6041 -0.15% Polkadot 1,378.80 -0.08% Dogecoin 11.3558 -0.78%

