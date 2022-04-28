English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 28: Bitcoin and Ether rise as Dogecoin dips

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    Representative image

    Most cryptocurrencies traded in positive territory on April 28. The global crypto market cap is $1.81 trillion, a 1.88 percent increase over the last day.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.39 billion, a 12.52 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $8.77 billion, 10.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stable coins is now $70.05 billion, which is 84.01 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently $39,392.31. The dominance of the world's biggest cryptocurrency is currently 41.54 percent, an increase of 0.32 percent over the day.

    In other news, flagging concerns over likely misuse of crypto, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 27 said that India will take a considerate decision on regulation around the virtual currency.

    During an interaction at Stanford University, she said, "The decision on crypto will not be rushed through,” she said.

    The minister clarified that the government is open to promoting innovation and well-grounded progress made in distributed ledger technologies, which are coming in blockchain.

    As of 8:30 am am on April 28, these were the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin31,96,4602.55%
    Ethereum2,34,132.11.33%
    Tether81.17-0.29%
    Cardano68.39990.59
    Binance Coin31.595.94-0.05%
    XRP52.6041-0.15%
    Polkadot1,378.80-0.08%
    Dogecoin11.3558-0.78%
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 09:06 am
